,From The Wall Street Journal
FDA Clears 'Pacemaker for the Stomach'
Implant Targets Nerve Pathway That Makes People Feel Hungry
Thomas M. Burton
Jan. 14, 2015 6:00 p.m. ET
Federal regulators on Wednesday approved a novel dieting device that acts like a pacemaker for the stomach by manipulating the nerve pathway that makes people feel hungry or full.
Dr Glidden Responds
Well, you know what they say - "You can't fix stupid!" - especially when it comes to the FDA. In the latest go-round from the idiots in the white coats we have the brandy spankin' new Stomach Pacemaker! It's an electrical device a little bit bigger than a pocket watch that is implanted surgically into the abdomen. It sends electrical signals to the Vagus nerve in an attempt to disrupt people's feelings of hunger. This is the boldest move to date since the roll-out of the fabled Gastric Bypass surgical technique in yet another misguided attempt to manage obesity. Please note that I said "manage" and not "cure" - that was on purpose.
Is obesity a big problem (pun intended)? Yes!
Have the MDs completely dropped the "cure" ball regarding this terrible illness? Yes!
Not only have they dropped the ball, they have fallen down so miserably here, that whilst they have monopolized the medical marketplace, crying in the town square that all other doctors besides themselves are quacks with backward training and dangerous treatments, obesity has skyrocketed.
It has increased 30% in the childhood population in the last 30 years. 1/3 of adults are obese, and there is no end in sight. Instead of calling a spade a spade and holding the MDs responsible for this complete and utter failure, we stand amazed by their technological advancements which in this case offer only a false hope at a very high price tag: 30-40K per unit!
Once again the reductionistic medical philosophy espoused by the MDs has created another therapeutic marvel which completely misses the mark and nobody but me calls Bulls#$&.
An open minded medical scientist would ask the question: "What causes people to eat so much?" The close minded MD answers - "Nobody knows - it must be the nerves, or the genes, or the tigers - Oh My!" Because they actually believe that obesity is just a fact of life - it is baked into the cake, and it is impossible for anyone to cure it, all of their treatments are designed to manage the symptoms of the disease. Gastric bypass surgery cuts out the stomach. Lap-band surgery wraps a belt around the stomach and squeezes it. Amphetamines up-regulate the metabolism putting the patient into a constant "Fight or Flight" mode. All in the desperate attempt to cut down the appetite.
Nobody even stops to consider that the increased appetite is, in and of itself, a symptom of a greater problem - a problem which the MDs, by virtue of their close-minded genuflection at the altar of an Outdated, Machiavellian, Monopolistic, Allopathic, Reductionistic Medical Methodology - are completely incapable of understanding because they can't see it. Their quack medicine philosophy disallows them from understanding how the body really works. They are like color blind artists who don't know that they are color blind and who can't figure out why their art always sucks...
More's the pity - because it is the patient who suffers from their shortsightedness and the economy reels from their hubris.
Wisdom Of The Body
Wholistic (aka Holistic) physicians (Naturopaths, Chiropractors, Ayurveds, etc.) argue that it is the wisdom of the body that makes the body crave calories. That's right! I said it out loud! The body has wisdom. The body is a self-regulating wondrously sophisticated living organism. It knows how to take care of business, but the mind often gets in the way. The human body needs vitamins, minerals, amino acids and fatty acids to function properly, but it can itself make none of these. All of the essential nutrients that the human body needs to take care of business must be imported into the body each day. This is why we eat and drink - to secure calories to burn for energy and essential nutrients to maintain health. But the stuff that we eat and drink is rich in calories, but devoid of the essential nutrients so necessary for optimal health. The body knows that this is happening. The body knows that it is low in Calcium, Selenium, Vitamin A, Vitamin D and Omega 3 fats, etc. The body also knows that if it continues to be low in these essential nutrients then something is going to break. It is only a matter of time. So what does the body do? It increases the appetite in the desperate attempt to fill up the essential nutrient tank. So the poor patient goes to Olive Garden, wolfs down 2000 calories, goes home and 2 hours later is hungry again! Why? Because the food that they just ate was devoid of essential nutrients. Period.
If you are overweight it is not your fault. You are not depressed, you are not lazy, you do not need to exercise more, and you do not have a bad gene. You have a bad doctor. Period.
Want to know how to fill up your tank? Want to know how to cut your cravings off at the knees? Want to know how real doctors practicing real medicine support and promote the optimal functioning of the human body? Check out the archived webinar "Obesity" in the "INSIDER
" subscription service on my website. Increase your understanding, fire your MD, give your body the nutritional support it has been screaming for your entire life, live long and prosper... Did I say Fire Your MD?
