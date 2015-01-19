"But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such government, and to provide new guards for their future security."



---Declaration of Independence"



I remember when I was a young child in the 1st grade when I learned that the President had been murdered. The government has behaved pretty much the same, or worse, in the 50+ years since then. One very important thing that I have also learned is that voting does NOT work, at least on the national level. Voting has changed nothing during the last 50 years, or as a result of the last ten elections.



Is 50 years long enough to wait before exercising my "duty" to throw off such government? What say you?