Army Veteranjoins The Power Hour today to discuss the exposure to and burial of Agent Orange, and the effects that it has had on himself along with countless other Veterans.REPORT TO TO SECRETARY OF THE DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS ON THE ASSOCIATION BETWEEN ADVERSE HEALTH EFFECTS AND EXPOSURE TO AGENT ORANGEFEATURING: Dr. Doug Rokke, Leuren Moret, Dennis Kyne, Joyce Riley, Bob Jones, Mark Zeller, Dan Topolski,John Marks, Bryan Vereschagin, Nima Nami, and Matt Gonzalez.DESCRIPTION: The U.S. Government's Long History of Experimenting on Military Troops and Their Own Documents That Prove It.