Author Topic: January 19, 2015 - Veteran Steve House join Joyce Riley to discuss Agent Orange  (Read 1520 times)

powerhourkat

January 19, 2015 - Veteran Steve House join Joyce Riley to discuss Agent Orange
« on: January 19, 2015, 09:42:01 AM »
Army Veteran STEVE HOUSE joins The Power Hour today to discuss the exposure to and burial of Agent Orange, and the effects that it has had on himself along with countless other Veterans.

Vietnam Veteran's of America: http://www.vvaft.org
Poisoned Veterans: http://www.poisonedveterans.org/

MUST READ REPORT: REPORT TO TO SECRETARY OF THE DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS ON THE ASSOCIATION BETWEEN ADVERSE HEALTH EFFECTS AND EXPOSURE TO AGENT ORANGE
http://www.gulfwarvets.com/ao.html

DVD: Beyond Treason
FEATURING: Dr. Doug Rokke, Leuren Moret, Dennis Kyne, Joyce Riley, Bob Jones, Mark Zeller, Dan Topolski,John Marks, Bryan Vereschagin, Nima Nami, and Matt Gonzalez.
DESCRIPTION: The U.S. Government's Long History of Experimenting on Military Troops and Their Own Documents That Prove It.
http://www.thepowermall.com/bookbarn/videos_2.htm#Beyond%20Treason

Listen to the replay here: http://www1.gcnlive.com/CMS/index.php/archivespage?showCode=32


