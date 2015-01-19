Please
Topic: COINTELPRO Revisited - Spying & Disruption (Read 1317 times)
powerhourkat
COINTELPRO Revisited - Spying & Disruption
January 19, 2015, 09:32:52 AM »
COINTELPRO Revisited - Spying & Disruption
Following are transcripts of official FBI COINTELPRO documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act. The March 4, 1968 communique was
sent out by J. Edgar Hoover himself just one month before the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.
http://whatreallyhappened.com/RANCHO/POLITICS/COINTELPRO/COINTELPRO-FBI.docs.html
Related: Martin Luther King, JR and The Global Freedom Struggle
http://mlk-kpp01.stanford.edu/index.php/encyclopedia/encyclopedia/enc_federal_bureau_of_investigation_fbi/
