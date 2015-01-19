« previous next »
Palm Oil? Think twice!

mannshands

Palm Oil? Think twice!
January 19, 2015, 07:40:07 AM
Palm oil has a lot of saturated fat, is processed with nasty solvents and endangers animals.
a_frickin_american

Re: Palm Oil? Think twice!
January 30, 2015, 11:18:03 AM
Not a credible article, since it repeats the totally discredited "saturated fats are bad" myth and recommends corn and canola oil (which by default are GM unless labeled organic, and in any case are high Omega 6).
