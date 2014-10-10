« previous next »
Today on The Power Hour - Dr. Laura Pressley and Peter Fettig

October 10, 2014, 10:51:22 AM
Dr. Laura Pressley from Austin Smart Meters joined today to discuss her Candidacy for Austin City Council, District 4.  Also joining today was Peter Fettig for a discussion on Karatbars. 
Websites:
pressleyforaustin.com 
powerhourgold.com
Listen to the replay 24/7!
http://www.gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/archivespage?showCode=32&thedate=10/10/2014
