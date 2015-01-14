« previous next »
Did you forget Boston?

Did you forget Boston?
January 14, 2015, 09:38:18 AM
In yesterdays broadcast (Jan 13) there was a discussion about how scary it was to see all the militarized police in France following the attac of the charlie Charlie Hebdo. Did you guys forget Boston after the marathon bombing?

It has definitely come to the US, and it's only the beginning.

Picture of door to door search in Watertown.
http://i2.cdn.turner.com/cnn/dam/assets/130419190029-66-boston-manhunt-0419-horizontal-gallery.jpg


