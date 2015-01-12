After reading a few of your comments, as well as listening to a few minutes of your broadcast, it is obvious to me that you are more concerned about spreading Christianity than about validating freedom and seeking truth. You are more concerned what other people think about your imaginary friends God, Jesus, et al. (“holy” ghosts, angels, etc.) that require magic to trump science in order to exist…as “magickind”…than you are in pursuing demonstrable truths and the fundamental causes of freedom and the rational demonstrability of rights.



As for your disregard for and disdain for freedom and rights and your desire for a monarchy, the phrase “No king but King Jesus” is a prime example of you “coming out of the closet,” so to speak. The Americans fought a seven year war against the forces of King George III of England in order to throw of monarchy as a form of government. At least the British served a real flesh and blood king instead of an imaginary one, which is all your Jesus is.

