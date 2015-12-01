Please
The Power Hour
Show notes: documents discussed by Joyce on 1/12/15
Show notes: documents discussed by Joyce on 1/12/15
Show notes: documents discussed by Joyce on 1/12/15
Documents that Joyce discussed today during the news hour from Gulf War Vets:
American Legion Link:
http://www.gulfwarvets.com/legion.htm
Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf's testimony contradicts existing evidence!
http://www.gulfwarvets.com/news3.htm
Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf For lying to congress
http://www.gulfwarvets.com/schw.htm
USA TODAY—MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 15,1997 - Gulf Illness Treated ‘Cavalierly’
Schwarzkopf Says He, Pentagon Made Errors
http://www.gulfwarvets.com/schwartz.htm
Letter from John F. McManus - President - Publisher - The New American
http://www.gulfwarvets.com/jbs.htm
