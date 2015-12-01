« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Show notes: documents discussed by Joyce on 1/12/15  (Read 1306 times)

powerhourkat

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 59
  • Karma: +7/-0
Show notes: documents discussed by Joyce on 1/12/15
« on: January 12, 2015, 07:54:54 AM »
Documents that Joyce discussed today during the news hour from Gulf War Vets:

American Legion Link:

http://www.gulfwarvets.com/legion.htm


Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf's testimony contradicts existing evidence!

http://www.gulfwarvets.com/news3.htm


Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf For lying to congress

http://www.gulfwarvets.com/schw.htm


USA TODAY—MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 15,1997 - Gulf Illness Treated ‘Cavalierly’

Schwarzkopf Says He, Pentagon Made Errors

http://www.gulfwarvets.com/schwartz.htm


Letter from John F. McManus - President - Publisher - The New American

http://www.gulfwarvets.com/jbs.htm


Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast