Joyce will interview JAMES R. NORMAN, author of The Oil Card: Global Economic Warfare in the 21st Century. James says in The Oil Card that the price you pay at the pump is not determined by the free market
. Mr. Norman is a veteran business journalist and energy reporter. He is currently a contributing writer for McGraw-Hill's Platts Oilgram News. He has also written for Forbes, BusinessWeek, and the Ann Arbor News, where he won an award for investigative reporting on an oil and gas scam.
Listen live from 7-10AM CST: http://www1.gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/onair?type=onDem&show=32