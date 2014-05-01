Guest hosting for The Power Hour today is TED BROER of healthmasters.com. Dr. Ted Broer is internationally recognized as a leading health and nutrition expert, with extensive graduate and postgraduate studies in the field of nutrition, biochemistry, and Naturopathy. He became a licensed nutritionist in the 80's and has worked with thousands of clients on an individual basis.
Joining in the second hour of The Power Hour are talk show host’s DOUG & JOE HAGMANN. Douglas Hagmann and his son, Joe Hagmann host The Hagmann & Hagmann Report, a live Internet radio program broadcast each weeknight from 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET. Douglas Hagmann, founder & director of the Northeast Intelligence Network, and a multi-state licensed private investigative agency. Doug began using his investigative skills and training to fight terrorism and increase public awareness through his website.
Websites: http://www.HagmannAndHagmann.com/
& http://www.homelandsecurityus.com/
Also joining today will be MICHAEL SNYDER of the http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/
to discuss Who is behind the oil war, and how low will the price of crude go in 2015.
Listen live: http://www2.gcnlive.com/CMS/index.php/onair?type=onDem&show=32