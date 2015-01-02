By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
If they have called the master of the house Beelzebub, how much more shall they call them of his household? - Matthew 10:25
Is it not interesting that we see how some in America intend to label the Founding Fathers just the opposite of who and what they were?
For example, we are inundated with the claim that our forefathers were deists, Masons and devil worshipers. Really?
Let's say that they were what some label them to be. Is the label men put on them the fruit of their lives?
Jesus said:
"For a good tree bringeth not forth corrupt fruit; neither doth a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. For every tree is known by his own fruit. For of thorns men do not gather figs, nor of a bramble bush gather they grapes. A good man out of the good treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is good; and an evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is evil: for of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaketh." - Luke 6:43-45
I am a public person, and I understand how the unlawful media and their little, minion, blogging "useful idiots" operate. They simply attempt to paint a picture of who I am and what I do by reporting the opposite of what the fruit of my ministry actually is.
This is nothing new under the sun. They did it to Jesus, and they will do it to His servants (Matthew 10:25).
It's like when you see a professed Christian fall into some sort of sin, and the people pick it up and expose that person's hypocrisy. They say, "Look at those hypocritical Christians." Well, you need to look at the Christ, because He agrees. The Word of God reveals that nobody rebuked the religious hypocrites more than Christ (Matthew 23).
It's as if after exposing a Christian that falls into sin, it now exempts those who expose them from the obedience Christ requires and commands all men. Not! (John 15:12)
In fact, as a side note, there are so many different sects and denominations in the Christian Church simply because they will not follow the Word of God for what it simply states. Why? It's because they are enemies of the cross of Christ, and they prefer man's commandments over God's (Philippians 3:18; Mark 7:7-8).
Going back to our forefathers, there are those that attempt to justify themselves by calling out the faults of our forefathers such as George Washington
, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson
and Benjamin Franklin. Yet, the problem they have is that they cannot deny the fruit of Christ through our forefathers. The Spirit bears witness to the truth not the lie (1 John 5:7). And there is no doubt that the fruit of Christ is found on the branches of these men (John 15).
Remember, friends, man is fallible. Christ is not. We are not called to follow man, but Christ (Matthew 16:24; 1 Corinthian 11:1).
Let me give you an example: Did you know that King David was a man after God's own heart who would fulfill all of God's will?
"He raised up unto them David to be their king; to whom also he gave testimony, and said, I have found David the son of Jesse, a man after mine own heart, which shall fulfil all my will." - Acts 13:22
Yet, David was complicit in the murder of one of his own mighty men, namely Uriah the Hittite, and that was because of his adultery with his wife Bathsheba (2 Samuel 11).
Did that mean that David was not God's man? No, it means that David acted outside of the God that he loved and served. Is David's choice to kill and commit adultery God's fault? No way! It shows what man is capable of when he acts outside of God's commandments, and that is to find that the end of sin is death (Romans 6:23).
David made the choice to go down the road of daring the justice of God and paid dearly for the rest of his natural life (2 Samuel 12:7).
Are we to follow the example of David disobeying God or are we to follow the admonition and avoid sin and transgression of God's law at all cost?
"Thy word have I hid in mine heart, that I might not sin against thee." - Psalm 119:11
So, friends, learn to make the distinction. We are called to be witnesses for Christ, not the devil. We are called to be a holy people, not an unholy people. When we fail to live accordingly, we simply must ask God for more grace to keep His commandments better. Then we will not be lumped in with the lot that doesn't know any better. We are called to live by grace, according to Christ's risen nature, not man's fallen nature (Ephesians 2). And when judging others, let's make sure that we don't lose Christ in the mix (John 14:6).