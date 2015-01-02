« previous next »
Joyce Riley live on air this morning with Ralph Winterrowd & Sharry Edwards

Joyce Riley live on air this morning with Ralph Winterrowd & Sharry Edwards
January 02, 2015, 07:46:55 AM
Joyce Riley live on air this morning! Tune in now to hear the following guests:
http://www2.gcnlive.com/CMS/index.php/onair?type=onDem&show=32

RALPH WINTERROWD will join to share his 25 year experience studying the legal/illegal aspects of the IRS. Should the IRS be abolished, audited or the President impeached?

Guest SHARRY EDWARDS joins to discuss a number of topics in which she will be using vocal profiling. Sharry is the recognized pioneer of Human BioAcoustics and using sound frequencies to move the body towards "self health".


