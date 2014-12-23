« previous next »
Author Topic: Mayor DeBlasio  (Read 2531 times)

DoughertyReport

Mayor DeBlasio
« on: December 23, 2014, 10:01:38 AM »
Should he stay or should he resign?


stormyweatherz

Re: Mayor DeBlasio
« Reply #1 on: December 28, 2014, 08:32:46 AM »
The mayor is a representative of We The People. When the pigs turn their back on the mayor they are also turning their corrupt backs on We The People. Every pig should be forced to resign that doesn't respect their boss,which is We The People.
