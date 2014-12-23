Please
GCNLive Community
»
Ye Olde Archives
»
The Dougherty Report
»
Mayor DeBlasio
Author
Topic: Mayor DeBlasio (Read 2532 times)
DoughertyReport
Mayor DeBlasio
December 23, 2014, 10:01:38 AM »
Should he stay or should he resign?
stormyweatherz
Re: Mayor DeBlasio
December 28, 2014, 08:32:46 AM »
The mayor is a representative of We The People. When the pigs turn their back on the mayor they are also turning their corrupt backs on We The People. Every pig should be forced to resign that doesn't respect their boss,which is We The People.
GCNLive Community
»
Ye Olde Archives
»
The Dougherty Report
»
Mayor DeBlasio
Crip