First of all, gods, Great Pumpkins, Tooth Fairies, etc. exist ONLY in your imagination. That being said, the Biblical god, Yahweh, pretends to be a god of love and yet often, as in this case, demands FEAR. This is a moral contradiction if I ever saw one. Do you fear the people you love? Then why would you fear, or even want to fear, a god of love? What IS it you fear? You fear both the unknown(s) that you imagine and the opinions of the large number of Christians.



If you want to believe there is a god, that is one thing. However, it is necessary to separate belief in a god from belief in Yahweh in order to resolve moral conflicts. It is also worth considering that the Yahwehist religions (Christianity, Judaism, and Islam) may very well be psychological memes created by Elites simply to produce a form of mind control.