By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"Fear thou not; I am with thee."
- Isaiah 41:10
That which we see unfolding in America on a daily basis indicates that it is certainly a very fearful period of time to be alive. But I ask, "Who should be afraid, and what should they fear?"Crisis after crisis
are taking place, and many of them are contrived to bring about an unlawful change. These crises are in many cases manufactured to produce fear for the purpose of bringing you to your knees and forcing you to submit to their creators' ungodly plans. This is the method of dictatorships.
Fear can be either a diabolical fear that submits to the fear of man, only to be conquered; or it can be a filial fear, which submits to God and His Commandments, which liberates by conquering the oppressor (Romans 8:37; Matthew 16:18).
If it is not a terrorist threat against the American people
, then it is the outrage surrounding the Obama administration's release of thousands upon thousands of criminal illegal aliens upon American cities and neighborhoods
.
But I ask you, my friends, who are you to fear? Man or God?
The Psalmist points the way:
"Clouds and darkness are round about him: righteousness and justice are the habitation of his throne.
A fire goes before him, and burns up his enemies round about.
His lightnings enlightened the world: the earth saw, and trembled.
The hills melted like wax at the presence of the LORD, at the presence of the Lord of the whole earth.
The heavens declare his righteousness, and all the people see his glory. Confounded be all they that serve graven images, that boast themselves of idols: worship him, all ye gods. Zion heard, and was glad; and the daughters of Judah rejoiced because of thy judgments, O LORD.
For thou, LORD, art high above all the earth: thou art exalted far above all gods. Ye that love the LORD, hate evil: he preserveth the souls of his saints; he delivereth them out of the hand of the wicked." - Psalm 97: 3-10
How is it that the righteous could fear the face of man in the light of Scripture, which reveals such a Mighty God? Especially since God is on the side of the righteous in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Jesus said in Luke 12:4-5, "And I say unto you my friends, Be not afraid of them that kill the body, and after that have no more that they can do. But I will forewarn you whom ye shall fear: Fear him, which after he hath killed hath power to cast into hell; yea, I say unto you, Fear him."
This is the God of the Mosaic institution, who stated in Psalm 2:1-4 that He would laugh at those who sought to set themselves against Him and His Christ. He also declared He would pour out His wrath on them (vs. 5).
The Psalmist then warns those who have ears to hear in Psalm 2:10-12:
"Be wise now therefore, O ye kings: be instructed, ye judges of the earth. Serve the Lord with fear, and rejoice with trembling. Kiss the Son, lest he be angry, and ye perish from the way, when his wrath is kindled but a little. Blessed are all they that put their trust in him."
The Lord is warning His enemies that they would do well to submit themselves unto their Creator, the God of the Bible. The Psalmist's words are not optional; they are imperatives.
In Deuteronomy 28:1, The Lord stated through Moses:
"And all people of the earth shall see that you are called by the name of the LORD; and they shall be afraid of you."
Clearly, Moses admonished the fear of the LORD (Jehovah) over the fear of men - and why? It is because you are to love and fear the Lord as a child to his/her Father (Matthew 22:37).
Moses also warned God's people what would happen if they didn't heed the Words of God.
"The LORD shall cause thine enemies that rise up against thee to be smitten before thy face: they shall come out against thee one way, and flee before thee seven ways." - Deuteronomy 28:7
So, why should we fear man
when it is God that rules over the affairs of man (Psalm 84:11)?
God shows favor toward those that walk in the fear of the Lord while He deals righteously with His/their enemies
. Just look at history
(Proverbs 16:6). God is a Father to believers, but a terrifying Judge to His enemies.
So I say, "Let God arise, let his enemies be scattered: let them also that hate him flee before him. As smoke is driven away, so drive them away: as wax melteth" (Psalm 68:1).
Let's learn the lesson of them that went before us by walking in the fear of the Lord (Proverbs 19:10).