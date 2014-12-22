MONDAY - DECEMBER 22, 2014: GUEST HOST - JACK BLOOD
JACK BLOOD will be guest hosting The Power Hour for all three hours.
JIM DOLAN, Executive Director of the Laurus Foundation, an organization to advance the lives of individuals with disabilities will be joining in the second hour to discuss the dangers of psychotic drugs, suicide rates and prevention. Jim was in the recent documentary from CCHR, The Hidden Enemy: Inside Psychiatry’s Covert Agenda..
Editor-in-Chief of Citizens for Legitimate Government, LORI PRICE, will be joining Jack in the third hour today to discuss the CIA Torture Queen and the recent Sony hack.
Also joining in the third hour will be author NOMI PRINS discussing her book All the Presidents' Bankers: The Hidden Alliances that Drive American Power. Who rules America? All the Presidents’ Bankers is a groundbreaking narrative of how an elite group of men transformed the American economy and government, dictated foreign and domestic policy, and shaped world history.
