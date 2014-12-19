Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

You sir need to learn to read

line 1 Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion

answer 1 can not prevent a church from existing

line 2 or prohibiting the free exercise thereof

answer 2 cannot harass or punish those who attend or avow being a member there of

line 3 abridging the freedom of speech

answer 3 public and private speaking..even in public spaces even prayer



the first amendment was meant to keep the government out of religion's business not to keep religion out of the governments business!