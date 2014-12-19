Please
Author
Topic: The Israeli State (Read 4403 times)
adwaremanmanman
Guest
The Israeli State
«
on:
December 19, 2014, 11:32:23 AM »
So its OK to hate the Israelis so long as we don't call them Jews?
Cause after listening to this show a few time that is what i hear. I
mean... "sigh"... The Vice President lighting the menorah is not a
sign that Israel has taken over the white house... This show seems
absurdly anti-Zionist if not just a backhanded anti-Hasidic show all
together.
babsie54
Newbie
Posts: 1
Karma: +0/-0
Re: The Israeli State
«
Reply #1 on:
January 04, 2015, 02:51:30 PM »
It’s not Jews people are against, it’s not Jews protesting in the US against Israel’s actions, what the world is against is the Nazi, criminal Zionists leaders in Israel.
JonahW
Newbie
Posts: 5
Karma: +0/-1
Re: The Israeli State
«
Reply #2 on:
January 09, 2015, 09:46:36 AM »
all jews dont think like israeli govermnt fascists
ObamaIsA---
Newbie
Posts: 1
Karma: +0/-2
Re: The Israeli State
«
Reply #3 on:
February 24, 2015, 03:43:05 PM »
Look, there are loads of Jews who are anti-Israel. Don't confuse Rothschild Ashkenazi Zionism with Judaism. In particular the Hassidic Jews condemn a lot of Israel's actions. Don't get me wrong, the Israelis are absolute bastards for using chemical weapons (white phosphorus) against unarmed innocent children in Gaza but you can't blame all Jews for the actions of Israel's political class.
SAMSAM
Newbie
Posts: 1
Karma: +0/-0
Re: The Israeli State
«
Reply #4 on:
March 30, 2015, 05:47:55 PM »
He didn't say anything about hating Israel or Jews. I am not sure once you know what the government of Israel does, how much you can think it is ok, I mean that is like saying what the u.s. government does is ok, seriously!
