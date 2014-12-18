« previous next »
Microwavable Peanut Brittle

Microwavable Peanut Brittle
December 18, 2014, 10:25:31 AM


What You'll Need:
  • 1 1/2 cups dry roasted peanuts
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 1/2 cup light corn syrup
  • 1 pinch salt (optional)
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda

Step by Step:

  • Grease a baking sheet, and set aside.
  • In a glass bowl, combine peanuts, sugar, corn syrup, and salt.
  • Cook in microwave for 6 to 7 minutes on high (On 700 Watts--adjust for your microwave as necessary); mixture should be bubbly and peanuts browned.
  • Stir in butter and vanilla; cook 2 to 3 minutes longer.
  • Quickly stir in baking soda, just until mixture is foamy.
  • Pour immediately onto greased baking sheet.
  • Let cool 15 minutes, or until set. Break into pieces, and store in an airtight container.

Yield: 16 servings


