Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
News:
Back To GCNLive.com
Main
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
The Paul Parent Garden Club Show
»
Microwavable Peanut Brittle
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Microwavable Peanut Brittle (Read 2771 times)
dmarks
News Team
Newbie
Posts: 16
Karma: +4/-1
Microwavable Peanut Brittle
«
on:
December 18, 2014, 10:25:31 AM »
What You'll Need:
1 1/2 cups dry roasted peanuts
1 cup white sugar
1/2 cup light corn syrup
1 pinch salt (optional)
1 tablespoon butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon baking soda
Step by Step:
Grease a baking sheet, and set aside.
In a glass bowl, combine peanuts, sugar, corn syrup, and salt.
Cook in microwave for 6 to 7 minutes on high (On 700 Watts--adjust for your microwave as necessary); mixture should be bubbly and peanuts browned.
Stir in butter and vanilla; cook 2 to 3 minutes longer.
Quickly stir in baking soda, just until mixture is foamy.
Pour immediately onto greased baking sheet.
Let cool 15 minutes, or until set. Break into pieces, and store in an airtight container.
Yield: 16 servings
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
The Paul Parent Garden Club Show
»
Microwavable Peanut Brittle
SMF 2.0.8
|
SMF © 2014
,
Simple Machines
SMFAds
for
Free Forums
Simple Audio Video Embedder
BR Finale
2011 by,
Crip