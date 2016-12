Hi Sarah,Food properly fermented is safe and has more nutritional value in general, but some nutrients are converted as the culture ages. Fermentation is the original food preservative and it is very simple for anybody to get started with it.If someone had digestive upset after eating cultured food it is because they didn't do it right, or more likely their body isn't accustomed to all the good bacteria. You can't eat Big Macs all your life and suddenly eat good stuff without feeling different. Just stick your proverbial toe in the water before you guzzle down a pint of kombucha.