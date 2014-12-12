Gods, (holy) ghosts, etc. exist ONLY in people's imaginations. They result specifically from rejecting reason, which is mankind's natural tool of survival, and replacing reason with faith. Faith is accepting something as true with zero evidence of the senses supporting it or against the evidence of the senses while reason is that faculty which integrates the evidence of the senses.



The god called Yahweh is demonstrably a moral schizophrenic, ordering His "Chosen People" to commit genocide, torture, and rape and then, at other times, acting on love. As for the first of these, if a human were to do such a thing then they would be charged with war crimes.



All three Yahwehist religions, Christianity, Judaism, and Islam, are demonstrably nothing but tools of the Elites to keep mankind at strife with itself.



Force, the initiation of physical force, is the final argument for faithists and I fully expect that GCN, rather than to allow this thread to develop into a lively and educational debate, or after its conclusion, to delete my comments and ban me. We shall see.