Source: flowofwisdom.comSince I've been getting lots of people asking me about my thoughts on the allegations of Bill Cosby, I decided to record a video. Listen to my radio show live on a radio station near you! You can also listen online at gcnlive.com Sunday's 3-5pm EST.Link to Bryan Singer (X-Men director) http://flowofwisdom.com/2014/05/06/fowradio-x-men-director-bryan-singer-accused-of-abusing-teenage-boy/ For more info visit www.flowofwisdom.com - @Sean_Anthony