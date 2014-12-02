Please
What did Bill Cosby do to **** someone off in Hollywood?
Source: flowofwisdom.com
Since I've been getting lots of people asking me about my thoughts on the allegations of Bill Cosby, I decided to record a video. Listen to my radio show live on a radio station near you! You can also listen online at gcnlive.com Sunday's 3-5pm EST.
Link to Bryan Singer (X-Men director)
http://flowofwisdom.com/2014/05/06/fowradio-x-men-director-bryan-singer-accused-of-abusing-teenage-boy/
For more info visit
www.flowofwisdom.com
- @Sean_Anthony
<iframe width="853" height="480" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/C88zFZkPZAI" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
