Source: http://flowofwisdom.com/2014/12/01/flow-of-wisdom-exclusive-exposed-trafficking-rape-murder-of-children-kevin-annett-interview-12/
This was probably one of the most disturbing interviews I've done in my career at this point. My guest Kevin Annett, who is a Nobel Peace Prize Nominee (2013), Community minister, human rights consultant and Field Secretary for The International Tribunal into Crimes of Church and State (ITCCS.org
) He has also put out an award winning documentary "Unrepentant" and author.
During my interview with Kevin, we spoke extensively about exposing the dark sinister corruption of the Roman Catholic Church involving the trafficking of children.
Some of the hard hitting points mentioned during this interview was when I asked why do they traffic children, he said because it's lucrative.
I asked Kevin to elaborate on the Ninth Circle Ritual. He said, it's a cult that has operated in the Catholic Church for at least 200 years. Eyewitnesses have come out speaking of these child sacrificial rituals on Roman holidays that still carry on today.
Ninth Circle Ritual: Children are being sacrificed to their Roman gods in memory of their ancestors.
"It's believed that the power is acquired through spilling the blood of the innocent."
"Every level of the Catholic hierarchy knows about these things."
In the government system of child protection, more of these agencies are being privatized, just like you find in the prisons, so there is an economic incentive.
In Canada an agency gets $100,000 each child, which is a private company posed as a part of the government where a child gets taken out of a home and put in a foster home.
It's a whole black-market of trafficking of children and are being used in human-hunting parties. Just like you see in the movies like the franchise, "The Hunger Games!"
So much more information is shared during this two hour interview. Please, I implore you to share this with everyone you know to bring awareness of the evil satanic corruption that is going on with the children of the world through the Roman Catholic Church.