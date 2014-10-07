Six years have passed since Dr. Chuck Baldwin ran for president of the United States under the Constitution Party. The U.S. Constitution itself has been under attack during those years and the liberties of American citizens have eroded steadily.
Baldwin's current efforts to restore America to its foundational greatness consist of aiding pastors who are interested in creating or breaking out of their State incorporation as 501c3 tax-status entities. Baldwin himself accomplished this feat in January, 2011, when he founded Liberty Fellowship in Kalispell, Montana. The fellowship is an unorganized, unaffiliated, independent, unincorporated, non-501c3 church. Not bound by IRS rules which restrict pastors from endorsing candidates, Baldwin boldly addresses political issues, endorses and repudiates political candidates and satiates his flock of thirsty patriots who long to hear God's word as it relates to current events.
Baldwin formally launched "The Liberty Church Project," a program he offers to pastors around country to assist them in forming their own liberty churches. Baldwin launches his first "Liberty Church Project" at Cross-Life Family Fellowship in Allen, Texas on October 8 - 9, 2014. The event is free and open to pastors as well as the general public. For information, go to www.patriotbiblechurch.com
. To register for the conference which is entitled, "Restoring the Republic in Jesus' Name," go to Eventbrite and type in the name of the conference. Topics will include "The History of the Black Robe Regiment," "Understanding 501c3 Status," "Understanding Biblical Natural Law," "Self-Defense and Gun Rights," and "The Proper Role of Government."