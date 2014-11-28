You did a great job analyzing faults of the so called black civil rights leaders....but what about those on the other side that foment racism as well...Limbaugh, Hannity, Beck, some of the police...etc. What about the politicians who make racially insensitive comments on what seems like a daily basis? If we didn't have these type of incidents there would be nothing for Farrakhan,Sharpton or Jackson to talk about...who by the way are not my leaders. Let's not just look at one side of the problem.