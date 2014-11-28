By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character." - Martin Luther King Jr.
From the offset of police Officer Darren Wilson, who shot and killed thug Michael Brown
, we can see that the state-controlled media is resurrecting the issue of racism. And, as usual, not too far behind are the modern-day, self-proclaimed civil rights leaders.
After listening to their divisive rhetoric (only using the old tactic of divide and conquer (Mark 3:25), I couldn't help but notice how stark of a contrast that these wannabe modern-day civil rights leaders are from the original creed of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s led by Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King Jr. was a molder of consensus to guarantee equal rights under the law for all men who were "endowed by their Creator," as the Declaration of Independence
rightly states.
Let me take you back to the 1960s. Every participant in the civil rights marches was required to sign the following pledge before they could participate:
- Meditate on teachings of Jesus daily.
- Remember that the nonviolent movement seeks justice and reconciliation, not just victory.
- Walk and talk in the manner of love/charity, for God is love.
- Pray daily to be used by God.
- Sacrifice personal needs. Greed has to go out the window.
- Observe with both friend and foe the ordinary rules of courtesy.
- Seek to perform regular service for others and for the world.
- Refrain from the violence of fist, tongue or heart.
- Strive to be in good spiritual and bodily health.
- Follow the directions of the movement and of the captain of the demonstration.
However, the self-made civil rights leaders of today, such as Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson
, have left off their Bibles and their morals, as they debase themselves and reap nothing but mockery and reproach. Let me contrast the original pledge with the modern version of the pledge, as demonstrated by their actions:
- Meditate on the media and anything but the teachings of Jesus.
- Civil disobedience to just laws, through force, in hopes of an unjust victory.
- Walk and talk in the manner of thuggery/pride.
- Play the race card as you are enslaved through deception by a godless administration daily.
- Sacrifice the needs of others. Gain is the goal.
- Send threats to those with whom you disagree.
- Seek to have it your way at all costs; lie if necessary.
- Use fear and force.
- Strive to take from others because you deserve what you take!
- Follow the directions of an unconstitutional and unlawful administration.
And to prove the point, I will make reference to Matthew Vadum[/rul] when he wrote concerning [url=http://www.frontpagemag.com/2013/matthew-vadum/top-10-racist-african-americans/]Barack Obama
:
U.S. president who rarely fails to inject race into a political fight, no matter how inappropriate.
Barack Obama has long regarded America as a deeply flawed, profoundly racist country. He has attacked the Constitution as an outmoded, obsolete document written by white men. He has called opponents of affirmative action racists. In 1995, Obama made reference to a hypothetical "white executive living out in the suburbs, who doesn't want to pay taxes to inner city children for them to go to school."
He even famously threw his own white grandmother under the bus, suggesting she harbored racial animosity. "She is a typical white person who, uh, if she sees somebody on the street that she doesn't know there's a reaction that's been bred into our experiences that don't go away and that sometimes come out in the wrong way and that's just the nature of race in our society."
While at Harvard Law School Obama defended racist law professor Derrick Bell, the creator of critical race theory
. Bell was notoriously anti-white and believed America has a hopelessly racist country. Obama described Bell as someone who spoke "the truth." Obama later taught courses about America's "Institutional Racism" at the University of Chicago Law School.
When a friend of his, a black Harvard professor, was arrested in Cambridge, Mass., without examining the facts Obama said the police "acted stupidly." After Trayvon Martin was killed ..., Obama injected race into the matter by saying if he had a son he'd look like Martin.
Vadum then wrote of Michelle Obama, declaring she "only stopped being ashamed of her country when it began to support her husband":
First Lady Michelle Obama has had greater difficulty concealing her hatred of America than her husband has had. She regards America as a racist, sexist, homophobic nation, declaring in 2008, after the American public began warming to her husband's presidential campaign, "For the first time in my adult lifetime, I am really proud of my country ..."
A beneficiary of affirmative action, Mrs. Obama was a member of the board of a radical, racist group called Third World Center while studying at Princeton
. She was also admitted to Harvard Law School and given preference because of her skin color. In law school, she embraced critical race theory, an intellectual movement whose adherent federal Judge Richard Posner has described as the "lunatic core" of "radical legal egalitarianism."
Mr. Vadum then exposed Obama Attorney General Eric Holder
as a man who "hates conservatives and doesn't believe in enforcing civil rights laws when white people are victims":
As attorney general, Eric Holder refused to prosecute the New Black Panther Party
members who openly brandished weapons at a Philadelphia polling station in 2008 in order to intimidate white voters. He also refuses to enforce electoral integrity laws and fights voter ID laws because he alleges they discriminate against minorities. He supports affirmative action programs, which by definition, of course, are racist because they discriminate against white Americans.
Holder has called America "essentially a nation of cowards," because most Americans don't share his radical left-wing multiculturalists views on race. "[W]e, average Americans, simply do not talk enough with each other about race. It is an issue we have never been at ease with and, given our nation's history, this is in some ways understandable.... [T]his nation has still not come to grips with its racial past ..."
Holder calls conservatives "defenders of the status quo, afraid of the future, and content to allow to continue to exist all but the most blatant inequalities." They "put the environment at risk for the sake of unproven economic theories, to play to the fears of our citizens, and not to their hopes, and to return the nation to a time that in fact never existed." The hallmarks of the "conservative agenda" include "social division, mindless tax cutting, and a defense posture that does not really make us safer."Al Sharpton
was also revealed to be a provocateur and make-believe civil rights leader by Vadum.
A TV show host at MSNBC despite his inability to speak proper English or at times, to formulate coherent thoughts, Sharpton has largely managed to escape his past. Founder of the National Action Network, he helped to incite anti-Jewish riots in Crown Heights, New York in 1991. He uses the word "cracker" to refer to various white people, has ties to the criminal underworld, and participated in the infamous racially charged Tawana Brawley hoax
and incited black anti-Semites against a Jewish business establishment in Harlem in 1995. He even tried to win the Democratic Party presidential nod in 2004.
His widespread acceptance as a legitimate spokesman for the black community by the rest of the media and the Obama administration has allowed Sharpton to supplant Jesse Jackson Sr. as America's foremost retail race hustler. He was publicly embraced by Obama Cabinet members, including Attorney General Eric Holder and HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan, at his group's convention in Washington, D.C., last year.
Vadum also pulled the curtain back on Oprah Winfrey
, "the billionaire media entrepreneur, beloved by her largely white following, but who can't stop resenting white people."
A longtime Obama idolator, Oprah Winfrey was instrumental in the president's rise. She invited Obama on her TV show to promote one of his books and promoted him relentlessly
.
Despite all evidence to the contrary, Winfrey insists on blaming the killing of Trayvon Martin on racial animosity. "To me, it's ridiculous to look at that case and not to think that race was involved," she said.
She also likened the killing of Martin to the brutal 1955 murder of 14-year-old black Emmett Till. "In my mind, same thing," she said. Till was kidnapped by two white men in Mississippi who beat him, gouged out one of his eyes, shot him in the head, and dumped his body into a river. His death helped to galvanize the early civil rights movement.
Finally, Mr. Vadum wrote concerning Louis Farrakhan
, the leader of a hateful Islamic cult:
There are few groups in American society that Louis Farrakhan, who ought to be under constant FBI surveillance, does not hate. The legendary anti-Semite, who says the U.S. government has long been conspiring against blacks, developed a strong dislike for Malcolm X in the 1960s because he believed X was too moderate. Farrakhan refers to Caucasians as "white devils" and Jews as "bloodsuckers."
In 1984 after a black Washington Post reporter named Milton Coleman publicly revealed that then-presidential candidate Jesse Jackson Sr. had referred to Jews as "Hymies" and to New York City as "Hymietown," Farrakhan told Coleman: "One day soon we will punish you with death." He regarded Coleman as a race traitor.
The problem isn't so much that leftists explicitly embrace Farrakhan. Few do, perhaps because they view him as an embarrassing cartoon. It's not often that you'll see mainstream broadcasters give him air time. The problem is that leftists refuse to denounce Farrakhan and his poisonous ideas.
Martin Luther King Jr. condemned the "black power" movement because he knew "injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." His point was that men were not to be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character
. The Civil Rights Movement was about truth and justice, not lies and injustice.
Until the American people see these racists for what they are, nothing will change. We are ruled by law in this country, not by the lawless and the divisive. All nations are one blood (Acts 17:26), period.