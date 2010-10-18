We're gonna need each other before it's all through.

October 18, 2010 at 6:00pm

We're gonna need each other before it's all Through...

It just is what it is for me and you....

Now I always did things all on my own...

Proud of Acomplishment earned all alone...

Now the tides and seasons have certainly changed...

and this new worlds' order has been rearranged....

The Strong are now weak and the weak weaker still..

and the Cup Runneth Over much harder to fill....

the Emperors are walkin 'round wearing no clothes...

they are tellin' us "Sorry, that's just how it goes"

While they are beating our Plowshares into their Swords...

Our little girls get shot at in Grocery Stores....

Now fightin' each other can't be what we do....

'cuz we'll be needing each other before it's all through....

I'm no longer living my life in the past....

and you can't throw stones in a house made of glass...

The emperor tells us the money's all gone....

But don't worry kids we'll take out a loan....

Please give us your best and we'll send them to War....

Don't worry yourselves 'bout what it's all for....

The emperor's leavin' he's taking his clothes....

he says "sorry my friends that's just how it goes"...

The king says the problems are not what they seem...

It's time to wake up from your American Dream....

Well, were gonna need each other before it's all through....

because the forces against us are not me and you.....

The Wizard of Oz on the Yellow Brick Road.....

says "don't worry yourselves, just do what your told....

We'll print some more money and buy some more food....

while we keep on tellin' you what you should do"....

I'm gettin' real tired.. heard this all before....

I'm startin' to worry 'bout what is in store....

and Reality's getting much harder to see...

I thought I got that from the man on T.V.

I can tell that the News isn't News anymore...

When the only news left is the Football Team Score....

These words fell out on my paper today .....

and you ask me.."so what...are you tryin' to say?".....

and when you ask me "ok what should we do?"....

We're gonna need each other before it's all through....



Randall Crow