By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
-
One would think with all of the admiration Barack Hussein Obama
has from the American people (so the state-run media would have you believe) the least thing he would need would be more protection from the people he is reportedly serving. Yet, it was recently reported that he is building a wall around the White House at taxpayer expense
to insulate himself from them.
America is awake to the fact that the southern border of the United States remains unsecure
and the illegal aliens are invading on a daily basis. Yet, his house needs to be secure by building a wall of protection against people of this country that he serves? How telling! What is legal for him seems to be illegal for the American people (Deuteronomy 17:14-20). He works you! Why is he so heavily protected against his own people?
Anyone who travels to Washington, D.C., will know what I am talking about. When the president's motorcade goes through town, every road is blocked off by armed officers, and any building the president enters is searched over with a fine-toothed comb.
The Secret Service was originally created in 1865 to suppress counterfeit currency. It had nothing to do with the president's safety until 1907, when Congress passed the Sundry Civil Expenses Act, which now meant that two men would be in full-time charge of the president's safety. The Secret Service now has 3,200 employees, and whenever the president leaves the White House, the Secret Service calls on other federal, state and local agencies to heighten security measures.
Until Harry Truman's presidency, former presidents were dropped off at their homes and were provided no special pension, security, or other benefits. They would become an average American citizen, just like those they served.
When president, Truman would take daily walks around Washington with a bodyguard or two in tow. American citizens could walk right up and shake his hand.
What has happened since then? When presidents work for the people, they feel safe enough to walk up and be friendly with their constituents. However, when they work for special interests and are being treated as crowned kings (which they are not), they suddenly feel that they need to be protected from their constituents. Is the writing on the wall? Yes, indeed it is.
Look at the parallel between President Washington and the current administrations:
- In 1789, the federal government under President Washington had 350 federal civilian employees; today they number in the millions!
- In 1832, the total federal budget was $11 million; in 2011 it was over $4 trillion!
- Since 1900, the total number of government laws and regulations the average citizen is required to obey has increased an estimated 3,000 percent.
James Madison stated that "every word of (the Constitution) decides a question between power and liberty. " As the government increases control, this leads to a corresponding decrease of individual liberty and responsibility.
The real problem is when all this power becomes centralized and is left unchecked by the public, then comes the rationale that "they have the badge, they must be right. "
Thomas Jefferson, who lived through the era of the Revolutionary War, warned:
"The two enemies of the people are criminals and government, so let us tie the second down with the chains of the Constitution so the second will not become the legalized version of the first. "
It has been said that laws are most numerous when the commonwealth is most corrupt. This video illustrates present-day criminals with badges. You may be shocked at who they are.
It was said of the first president of the United States, George Washington, that he was hailed as "first in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen. "
During the Revolutionary War, years before he was president, Washington took responsibility and went himself to lead the call for independence on the behalf of the country and the people he loved. During this time, he had little to no money to fight the war, but he fought on with what he had and beat back the tyrant King George III.
George Washington was also known as the man who could not die in battle, as he was shot at several times with bullet holes in his jacket
, yet survived unscathed. He told his family, "By the all-powerful dispensations of providence, I have been protected beyond all human probability or expectation. "
Like King David, God protected Washington from his enemies.
In the past half-century, as we have seen the corrupt in government slowly usurp their authority and declare war on the American people, the "protection " of the president has risen to ridiculous measures.