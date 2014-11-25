Boston/Ferguson/Baltimore/Garland ..... collusion in disguise.....The Rat RaceI awoke from the haze at 8, the elders had not a clue,expecting me to accept their lies as truths, even though Spirit always shone through.My Elders were at a lose for me, for long had they lost the inclination,that one so young and fresh knows the reasons why, without their supplications.As I grew I quickly learned, Spirit was not well taken.For when honesty is applied from the heart, the world's response is graven.I am told,"Find a way to get along" and "be sure and pray"Repulsed, I put my face to the ground, caring not if I should stray.Years down a lonesome trail, I felt warmth upon my halo,and happened to catch firelight reflecting from some souls.I raised my face to see burnt women and children,surrounded by the Law, dancing and laughing at Waco.I looked to the hands around the scene, noticed they all held bibles.Not of one word nor truth, only something more of libels.As I looked a little closer to discern some intent.It quickly comes to the foreground, just exactly what is meant!One book has been placed in honor, it above all else.It's a bible of businessworks and praises none living, just self.All other bibles turn for sustenance, and have fallen quickly in behind,to relieve the stress and forgive the crimes, bred from this soulless mind.They all serve the one as if, there can be made their lifeforce.While long has been forgotten that we alone, enlightened, are at Its source.Wherever I met another working from that bible of administration,shortly soon there follows between us, a most obnoxious altercation.Always I stood within my being, in humble pride, honor and respect.Only to have in return from them, intention of their most venomous threat.I turn from their confrontation, for heartless, they can have no emotions,and noticed others, without bibles, watching my useless convulsions.On their innumerable shoulders and etched into their faces,is the knowledge of the gifts, left for the children of our corporate races.The world seeks to kill us, to stop the shining bright,that shines out from every being, while they travel in the light.We will chose our destiny ourselves, without the world's consent.For it is our children, who will have to live within our intent.Once in this land lived a most solemn people, that knew from long ago.There was never a need for teaching their children a word called "no"!The People spoke the truth, and stood by their friends and neighbors.Sadly, the bibles tell us there can be only slaves and labor!Peoples of the Nations have welcomed the Spirit-hearted People to remain,Long, long after the rest leave this place, consumed by their business brain.I welcome their invitation, coming so obvious from their heart.I help to wrest us all from the mindless machine,which was never to be in this land from the very start.Spirit Peace Liberty & Love to AllJohnny B, LMT, Chaplain Capt. Missouri Ninth 040408" Knowledge makes a man unfit to be a slave."—Frederick Douglass