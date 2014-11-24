This report is no different than the stories that my previous guests have shared on Flow Of Wisdom radio about the gruesome pedophilia acts conducted by the sick and evil elites of the world.
According to the Telegraph:
A Conservative MP murdered a young boy during a depraved sex party in the 1980s, an alleged victim of the Westminster paedophile scandal has claimed.
The 12-year-old boy, who was being abused by a group of men, was strangled by the politician at a luxury townhouse in front of other victims, it has been alleged.
On another occasion, the victim claims a young boy, who was around ten-years-old, was deliberately run down and killed by a car being driven by one of his abusers.
The alleged murders are among three that are now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police as part of a major probe into claims that a powerful paedophile ring with links to Westminster was operating in Britain in the 1970s and 1980s.
I just wonder what will it take to break this story on the major news networks. Oh yeah, that will never happen, since some of the owners of these media corporations could possibly be participating in these horrendous acts.
The allegations emerged after a man, who is now in his 40s, came forward claiming to have been one of around 15 boys, who were abused at the hands of a powerful paedophile network operating some 30-years ago.
He claims after being handed to the group by his father, he was regularly picked up in cars and taken to hotels and apartments, where he was physically and sexually abused by "senior military and political" figures.
These accounts sounds so familiar from when I've interviewed Cisco Wheeler on numerous occasions. She mentioned going through some of the same acts committed by her father and the people in the occult. She said she was taken to them by her father, the same way this man claims in this article.
Scotland Yard, which set up Operation Fairbank two years ago to look at the abuse claims, announced on Friday it had launched a fresh strand of the inquiry, entitled Operation Midland, to probe the alleged murders.
My plea is to expose these senior military and politicians figures and anyone else involved. Release the names of these individuals and who they work for and throw them in the most dangerous prisons for harming children.
