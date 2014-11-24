The purpose of this letter is 3 fold...
First, I would like to make a sincere plea to you not to let my personal story die ...
Enclosed within this letter you will find a USB flash drive containing a personal testimony from me about the financial, emotional and psychological pain that I have endured over the course of the last few months since I have discovered that I was a targeted individual. I have literally been forced to endure a living hell. There are thousands of targeted individuals within the United States that literally suffer each and every day at the hands of our government.
Personally, I have experienced significant harassment from law enforcement in every place that I have been these past few months.
Second, over the coming days and weeks you will hear numerous people label me as a person with mental health issues. If you simply google "targeted individuals", "gang stalking", "Freedom from Covert Harassment and Surveillance" or Dr. Robert Duncan, you will see that what I have experienced, albeit not widely known, is very real. In addition, you can find various videos on YouTube by searching under these exact same search terms. Our government is able to capitalize on this lack of knowledge among the general population to coax sentiments towards questioning the mental health of targeted individuals rather then admitting the truth that there is a system of covert torture of ordinary innocent citizens that is happening within our borders.
I have not told a single person exactly what I intend to do and only you eight people know that I intend to do anything at all, but my goal is to garner some much needed media attention to the plight of targeted individuals because we are a marginalized group with few financial assets. Coincidentally, that means that we get ignored.
Third, enclosed within you will also find a sample letter to Congress. Please encourage as many people as you can to send a copy of this letter to Congress. My hope is that if enough people take a genuine concern into the struggles of targeted individuals then Congress will have to do something to stop this once and for all. Not like the false machinations of stopping it that took place in the 70s with Cointelpro.
I apologize for putting this responsibility on you guys, but you are the people that I know and trust. I'm confident that Miss Mitchell will not allow my story to die. I sincerely hope that you will 1. keep an electronic copy of my story for yourself, 2. provide a copy for distribution to media outlets, 3. make sure that Miss Mitchell gets a copy, though I am sending her a copy I fear that it may be intercepted, and 4. see to it that if my story is removed from the internet, YouTube, Vimeo, etc. it will be promptly re-uploaded.