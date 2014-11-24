Disclaimer: I do not support anyone that is a rapist. I hate rape. In fact, I don't even like seeing rape scenes on TV or in movies.
With all the allegations surrounding Bill Cosby, do you think they are true? Some would argue, since all these women are speaking out, then it must be true.
Did Bill Cosby upset someone in Hollywood who then set up a campaign to tarnish his name and reputation?
If you've signed up to receive daily updates of new posts, you would've read todays, #AProverbADay
post.
The first verse in todays Proverb chapter 22,
"A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favour rather than silver and gold."
Man must protect his name. I have come to the conclusion that when the media goes on a full blown campaign to damage someone's reputation, we must question the validity of the claims.
This is not to say that I believe Bill Cosby is innocent or guilty. I think the facts should present itself rather than accusations before I can draw a conclusion.
Unfortunately most people will never uncover the truth unless the accused speaks out to at least attempt to clear his name. Although it is very difficult to do so when only a hand full of corporations own the mainstream media.
Even if an interview was to be conducted, the network can edit and manipulate the interview. With that being said, public opinion can be easily persuaded.
For those that doubt the possibility of streamlining the public's opinion of an individual, they sure did a good job at destroying Michael Jackson's image surrounding him with child-molestation accusations. MJ consistently spoke out against the media in interviews and in his music screaming that it was all lies.
What is the truth? Are these accusations valid? Are these women being paid to make these accusations? Why does it seem like they all are coming out like they are on cue with the direction of a stage director?