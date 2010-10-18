If you missed the show on November 23, here is hour one. Lots of phone interaction during this show. Callers from Arizona, Austin, Georgia to California.
Some of the topics covered was the over-agreesive acts by the state of Missouri with the National Guard and Homeland Security making its presence known in Ferguson.
I shared how it was ironic that the claims of the FSU shooter were similar to the Naval Yard shooter. They were being attacked and controlled with ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) waves and hearing voices.
I played back excerpts from my interview with Dr. Nick Begich, who is an expert on HAARP (High Frequency Active Auroral Program) technology and how it is used to conduct mind-control on humans. The info shared during this segment is very informative.
Mind-control technology is being used on "Targeted Individuals" that our government has been testing and using over several decades.
I also read the suicide letter
of the FSU shooter, Myron May that was sent out to select friends. He confessed that he was being controlled by this technology and he wanted to bring awareness in order to help others.
