November 23, 2014
U.S. Representative to NATO, Ivo Daalder, In Favor of Arming Ukrainian Military
by American sociobiologist, Rebecca D. Costa
Speaking on The Costa Report, former U.S. Representative to NATO, Ivo Daalder, suggested the United States take a direct approach in the Ukraine. In recent weeks, NATO observers and other organizations have reported "columns" of Russian tanks, artillery, and troops crossing into the Ukraine in support of rebel separatists. According to Daalder, "We are at the brink of… another major military confrontation." "I am in favor of providing lethal aid to Ukraine… [to] allow them to defend themselves in their own country," he added. Daalder made clear that he was not calling for direct military intervention by the United States. In addition to strong economic sanctions and providing military arms and training to the Ukrainian government, Daalder recommends increased U.S. troop presence in Europe to secure the region.
Daalder also spoke about NATO's crucial role in the Ukrainian crisis. The Ukrainian government has requested membership into NATO, but was previously denied admittance. When asked why the Ukraine was blocked from joining NATO, Daalder replied, "Being a member of NATO means something. It means that you get a commitment, not only from the United States, but from all other members, that they will defend you."
According to Daalder, many NATO countries expressed an unwillingness to defend the Ukraine, and, as a result, their application was rejected. But with such close proximity to NATO nations, the present incursion of Russian troops in the Ukraine now poses a direct threat. Nations which once blocked the Ukraine's admission into NATO may find themselves aiding a country they were once reluctant to.
