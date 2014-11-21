Hi Phillip, you didn't ask my opinion but I'm giving it anyway. If I had school-age children, I would keep them far away from the government schools. There is no such thing as a good (government) school. Even the best private schools must conform to federally-mandated, centralized standards which are designed to train your child how to worship government and its many institutions, including the academic, media, and scientific establishments.



The schools cannot be fixed. You, the parent, are not allowed to review much of the curriculum because "copyright". Try it and see. They will obfuscate and give you only portions of the course; especially the history and science materials. What are they hiding? They are hiding their tools of corruption and destruction. I am not exaggerating. It's crucial that you guard your child's heart until he has learned to guard it himself. Teach your child at home and you'll be glad you did. I wish you good success!