by Ethan Bearman, Ethan Bearman Show
Blame the victim resonates across the Arab and Muslim world as four rabbis were brutally murdered and six others wounded in a gruesome attack
on an Orthodox Jewish synagogue in Jerusalem, Israel, today.
The way Arab and Muslim leaders are responding to these reprehensible murders which were conducted by two members of Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a terrorist organization which calls for the destruction of Israel and the Jews therein, is nearly as despicable as the acts themselves.
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is quoted in the Daily Sabah
, "We condemn the attacks on holy places. We had condemned Israel's attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque as well. We are in a spiral right now, Israel's reckless attitude towards Gaza continues, however there are no excuses for the synagogue attack either." (bold added to text for emphasis)
Quite the diplomat of a foreign minister you have there Turkey. A valid, defensive war toward Gaza justifies the brutal murder of four religious leaders inside a house of worship far away from Gaza "with guns and cleavers" according to Newsweek
.
From Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen), President of the Palestinian Arabs, in Ma'an News Agency
, "Consequently, today the presidency denounces the killing of worshipers at a place of worship in West Jerusalem. The presidency also denounces all violent acts no matter who their source is, and demands an end to the ongoing incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the provocative acts by Israeli settlers as well as incitement by some Israeli ministers."(bold added to text for emphasis)
Abu Mazen blames the victim. No peace with the Palestinian Arabs can ever occur when everything is Israel's fault and because the Jews exist anywhere near them, not as subservient citizens, like the Ottoman Empire, but in control of their own government, with their own institution and military.
This mentality exists for multiple reasons.
One, the Palestinian Arab leadership makes billions of dollars through their victim status, as can see when one drives through the West Bank as I did
during the war this summer, or through the billions stolen from the people
by Yasser Arafat.
Two, the orthodox Muslims take literally the Q'uran and Hadiths where it designates hatred of the Jews (and Christians and Zoroastrians for that matter) and therefore they must get rid of the Jews (example Quran 5:51, 9:29
). Or this, which Hamas uses in its own charter, "The Day of Judgement will not come about until Muslims fight the Jews, when the Jew will hide behind stones and trees. The stones and trees will say O Muslims, O Abdullah, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him. Only the Gharkad tree, (the Boxthorn
tree) would not do that because it is one of the trees of the Jews. (related by al-Bukhari and Muslim
)".
Three, an endless breeding of hatred through indoctrination of children that violence toward Jews is a good thing. See the riots and attacks across Europe this summer with Jew Hatred rising
to levels not seen since the 1930s, mostly committed by Arabs and Muslims living in Europe. You probably didn't know about the latest attack on Saturday
where a rabbi was stabbed in the throat in Antwerp, Belgium. Or the endless videos out of Middle Eastern
countries documenting the teaching of hatred.
I grieve for the families of the victims: Rabbi Aryeh Kupinsky, Rabbi Avraham Shmuel Goldberg, Rabbi Kalman Levine, and Rabbi Moshe Twersky. And it is time for those who believe in Universal Human Rights, as only Israel does in the Middle East, to condition any aid or support to the Arabs with official recognition of Israel as the Jewish state it is (with full protections as it does for all minorities, again unlike every other country in the Middle East) and the cessation of violence, calls to violence, and indoctrination of violence in children.
Peace can only happen when both sides desire it.