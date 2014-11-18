There is nothing wrong with how Arab leaders responded in this situation, they condemned the attacks! Terrorism happens for a reason, and the writer of this article is upset that the Arab leaders pointed out those reasons. The writer then uses this as an excuse to push zionist propaganda that Arabs are the problem, while Israel is in fact the one building illegal settlements, blockading, and closing borders. This article pushes typical Islamphobia and is the same oversaturated garbage brainwashing America through mainstream media. I come to GCN network to escape that and find truth, they already have enough of this propaganda on TV. This is nothing but trash, the same lies that created this entire middle east situation. The violence will never end until we LOOK IN THE MIRROR.