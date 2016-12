ON AIR NOW:STEPHANIE TOURLES, Licensed Esthetician, and author of the best-selling Organic Body Care Recipes will be joining The Power Hour today to discuss toxic ingredients in personal care products and organic skin and body care tips.To call the show live: 1-855-995-6923 - International Callers: 00+ 1+ 612-465-7370Listen Live: http://www2.gcnlive.com/CMS/index.php/onair?type=onDem&show=32