Bob Long, Auto World
Since its introduction in 2011 and its 2014 mid-life refreshing The Jeep Grand Cherokee has become the most awarded SUV in history. After spending a week behind the wheel of a Grand Cherokee Overland 4x4, it reminded me as to way I am such a big fan of this Jeep Product.
For the 2014 model year the Grand Cherokee receives a new 8-speed automatic transmission, replacing the previous 5-speed. A new EcoDiesel V6 engine is available that provides great performance and fuel economy. Inside, the 2014 Grand Cherokee gets updated electronics. In addition the SUV gets mild exterior styling changes and the interior gets some new color schemes.
The Grand Cherokee is both contemporary and functional and fun to drive. The 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee's cabin is a well-finished space with accommodations for up to five adult-sized passengers. Soft-touch surfaces are everywhere, accented by tasteful wood trims. The optional UConnect system is easy to operate, though we appreciate the fact that Jeep provides an accompanying collection of redundant physical controls for technophobes. Regarding storage, the Jeep Grand Cherokee offers 68.7 cubic feet of cargo with the rear seats folded, while offering 35.1 cubes with the seats upright. Very good indeed storage numbers.
The 2014 Grand Cherokee projects modernism and sophistication while at the same time conveying Jeep's distinguished off-road theme. The signature 7-slot grille, front bumper cover, and headlights have been reshaped for a more cohesive look. Higher-end Grand Cherokee models feature extra helpings of chrome along with new front and rear LED light pipes. Equipment
Available in five trims levels including base Laredo, Limited, Overland and Summit and high performance SRT. Entry-level Laredo models feature dual-zone climate control, a digital instrument cluster, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 6-speaker audio system with a 5-inch touch screen. The volume-leading Limited grade adds larger 18-inch wheels, leather and heated front seats. My test vehicle was the Overland model which adds a panoramic moon roof, UConnect Access infotainment, and xenon headlights as standard equipment
Quadra-Lift air suspension coupled with the top-spec Quadra-Drive II 4-wheel-drive system are essential for any hardcore off-road enthusiast. Family-minded buyers looking to keep their backseat youngsters occupied will appreciate the outstanding Blu-ray entertainment center. As a bonus, the system is compatible with most gaming consoles and has individual inputs for both nicely integrated seat mounted monitors
My Overland test model had not only the tastefully embroider Overland logo stitched in the seatbacks but lots of cool standard gear. For a base price of $46,125 the SUV has the excellent 3.6 liter V-6 hooked to the segment leading 8 speed automatic transmission. Inside you will find a heated steering wheel and heated and cooled power front seats. Even the back seats get the pretty rare heated seats as standard equipment and pretty rare heated back seats.
The stereo system is great with nine speakers and subwoofer and a 506 watt amp. Watching and listening to several Disney DVD's with my three year old daughter brought a movie theater like experience to the vehicle.
Jeep's outstanding Selec-terrain system and Quadra lift air suspension have you covered when any bad weather conditions arise or if you get the urge to go off roading. My Overland test vehicle also included the optional advanced technology group which includes such goodies as
adaptive cruise control with full stop, forward collision warning with crash mitigation and blind spot and rear cross path detection. Total price of my test vehicle was $51,180
Under the Hood the Pentastar 3-6 liter V-6 serves up 290 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. The EPA fuel economy numbers with 4x4 system is 17 mpg city and 24 mpg highway. For the 2014 model year V6 towing capacity has been increased from 5,000 to 6,200 pounds. The Hemi 5.7 liter V8 is also available at extra cost.
This is one solid SUV, the architecture and structure is unmatched in the SUV marketplace. I love Uconnect system which arguably the best infotainment system available today. It is also easy to operate and does require a PhD degree in engineering to operate.
The audio system really impressed me as did the Quadra-Lift air suspension provides Jeep owners with five selectable vehicle height settings. When fully raised, the system creates a lofty 10.6 inches of ground clearance, which bests even the Wrangler Rubicon. The system can also be lowered, improving aerodynamics as well as facilitating ingress and egress. I love the lowering capability and aero setting the best.
The Long Drive Ratings
|Exterior Styling
|7
|Interior styling and quality
|8
|Handling
|6
|Braking
|6
|Fuel Economy
|7
|Stereo System
|8
|Navigation System
|8
|On Road Performance
|7
|DriverMom Child Seat Score
|7
|Ease of Child seat latching and unlatching
|Back Seat Comfort
|8
|Front Seat Comfort
|8
|Value
|7