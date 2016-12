Beyond Organic is a food and beverage company founded by New York Times best-selling health author Jordan Rubin. You may have heard the buzz lately about cultured dairy products and today JORDAN RUBIN will be discussing one of the most nutritious cultured dairy products from Beyond Organic called Amasai. Jordan will also introduce his delicious line of raw cheeses.Listen Live! http://www1.gcnlive.com/CMS/index.php/onair?type=onDem&show=32