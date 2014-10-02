By: Bradlee Dean Sons Of Liberty
Proven to be a faithful criminal with his little cronies under the Clinton administration, Attorney General Eric Holder has now been exposed once again by showing the American people how truly corrupt he is. If he is not stonewalling, then he is attempting to cover for some unlawful scandal this criminal administration has committed. Now he is even attempting to run from what he is responsible for by attempting to get out before being held accountable.
Article I, Section 3, United States Constitution:
"Judgment in cases of impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States: but the party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to indictment, trial, judgment and punishment, according to law."
It is being reported that Eric Holder is "getting out while the getting is good."
"Holder knows the House is after him to produce his emails in the IRS scandal involving Lois Lerner, and he wants to get out now, in the possibility the Republicans control both the House and Senate after the November elections," said Rep. Steve Stockman, R-Texas.
There are multiple sources that are reporting that Holder will step down as soon as a successor is confirmed, which means he could stay in office well into next year. One source reported the attorney general is "adamant" about leaving soon so that he doesn't end up staying in the job during the remainder of President Obama's second term.
Calling him the "stonewaller in chief of the Obama administration," Stockman said "the pressure is building on Holder in Congress and Obama knows it."
"Holder has been keeping the lid on the IRS scandal so far, but I think Congress is going to find out there has been collusion between Holder's Justice Department and the way the IRS investigations of conservatives have been pursued," he said.
So here we have Eric Holder, who is appointed to magnify the law against crime, but has instead repeatedly magnified crime against the law.
For example:
Wall Street: On Wednesday, March 6, 2013, Eric Holder testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, implying that Wall Street tycoons are above the law, in essence giving them a license to plunder the American people. Holder's head of the criminal division did not prosecute a single Wall Street executive for the fraud that destro*** the economy.
Defense of Marriage: Eric Holder has directed the DOJ not to enforce the federal Defense of Marriage Act. In doing so, Holder has violated his oath of office and clearly shows his violation of the laws of Nature and Nature's God.
Fast and Furious: As we all know, Eric Holder is guilty of putting thousands of assault rifles into the hands of Mexican drug lords in an attempt to blame the American people for the crimes administration officials are guilty of contriving and committing. As a result, Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry was killed, along with hundreds of Mexican civilians, including teens at a birthday party and a Mexican beauty queen.
Black Panther Voter Scandal: Soon after being sworn in as Obama's attorney general, Holder ordered the voter intimidation case against the Black Panthers during the 2008 presidential election to be dropped.
Boricua Popular Army Clemency: The Canada Free Press reported that against the express wishes of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the federal prosecutor and the victims of the Boricua Popular Army, at Holder's recommendation, Bill Clinton granted clemency to the 16 convicted terrorist group members.
Article II, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution states the grounds for impeachment:
"... all civil officers of the United States shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors."
Since 1797, the House of Representatives has impeached 16 federal officials.
It is time to bind criminals such as Eric Holder down with the chains of the Constitution and throw him in jail where he belongs. America is a government of the People, by the People, and for the People. Therefore, it is our responsibility to hold our public servants to their oaths of office under the Constitution of the United States and the laws of our republic.
If we fail to do so, our government will become "a source of terror to all its citizens" and create "a country where everyone lives in fear."