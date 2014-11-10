Attention Dr. Joywalking Roaming Reporters!
Your mission, should you choose to accept, is to equip yourself with the best possible portable digital audio recorder(iPhones/Androids work), and get out on the streets of your community and start interacting with your neighbors!
Always start the interview by saying "This is (your first name), Dr. Joywalking roaming reporter, and we're here with (interviewee's first name)!" Then go ahead and ask the current month's question.
November's question is:
"What are you thankful for?"
After you have recorded your quick interviews(preferably under 1 min each), send them individually in .mp3 format, to drjoywalking@gmail.com
We'll go through the submissions and find our favorites to play live on-air during the show.
Always have fun, be kind, and stay safe!