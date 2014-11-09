Guest Lineup - Monday, November 10, 2014:
ERIC MADSEN will be joining at the top of the hour to briefly discuss the original jurisdiction Gubernatorial election outcome.
SHERIFF RICHARD MACK joins TPH for updates on the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association along with the latest with the Bundy Rach. Sheriff Mack will also announce his run for Navajo County Sheriff.
RAY McGOVERN talks about his brutal arrest by NYPD on Oct. 30th. Ray McGovern was arrested for trying to attend a public speech by retired Gen. David Petraeus. McGovern had hoped to ask Petraeus a critical question during Q-and-A but was instead trundled off to jail, another sign of a growing hostility toward dissent, McGovern says. Ray McGovern, a 27-year career analyst with the CIA, is co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity and co-director of the Servant Leadership School, an outreach ministry in the inner city of Washington, DC.
To call the show live: 1-855-995-6923 - International Callers: 00+ 1+ 612-465-7370
LISTEN LIVE: http://www1.gcnlive.com/CMS/index.ph/archivespage?showCode=32