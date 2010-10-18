« previous next »
Author Topic: What is the most discouraging thing you find in the battle for Liberty?  (Read 3614 times)

KrisAnne Hall

What is the most discouraging thing you find in the battle for Liberty?
« on: November 09, 2014, 08:25:36 AM »
In order to stay in the fight, we must identify our challenges and overcome them.  What do you find discouraging and how do you keep encouraged?


dana carver

Re: What is the most discouraging thing you find in the battle for Liberty?
« Reply #1 on: November 09, 2014, 03:52:09 PM »
The constant attacks get old. I seem to get it from all sides. Must mean I am on the right track. some days I am very discouraged. this is a great show. It is giving me strength, thank you. I needed this message today.

Eddie Maxwell

Re: What is the most discouraging thing you find in the battle for Liberty?
« Reply #2 on: November 10, 2014, 12:00:53 PM »
My biggest disappointment came when I discovered that members of our state legislature were unfamiliar with our Alabama Declaration of Rights.

When discussing fundamental rights protected by both our US Bill of Rights and our Declaration of Rights, their knowledge was limited to what they knew about our Bill of Rights.  As Justice Brennan of the US Supreme Court stated:

“State courts cannot rest when they have afforded their citizens the
full protections of the federal Constitution. State constitutions, too,
are a font of individual liberties, their protections often extending
beyond those required by the Supreme Court's interpretations of
federal law. The legal revolution which has brought federal law to
the fore must not be allowed to inhibit the independent protective
force of state law-for without it, the full realization of our liberties
cannot be guaranteed.”

Justice Brennan of the United States Supreme Court
Brennan, State Constitutions and the Protection oj Individual Rights, 90 HARv. L. REv.
489, 491 (1977).
Randallscrow

Re: What is the most discouraging thing you find in the battle for Liberty?
« Reply #3 on: November 25, 2014, 11:17:38 PM »
We're gonna need each other before it's all through.
October 18, 2010 at 6:00pm
We're gonna need each other before it's all Through...
It just is what it is for me and you....
Now I always did things all on my own...
Proud of Acomplishment earned all alone...
Now the tides and seasons have certainly changed...
and this new worlds' order has been rearranged....
The Strong are now weak and the weak weaker still..
and the Cup Runneth Over much harder to fill....
the Emperors are walkin 'round wearing no clothes...
they are tellin' us "Sorry, that's just how it goes"
While they are beating our Plowshares into their Swords...
Our little girls get shot at in Grocery Stores....
Now fightin' each other can't be what we do....
'cuz we'll be needing each other before it's all through....
I'm no longer living my life in the past....
and you can't throw stones in a house made of glass...
The emperor tells us the money's all gone....
But don't worry kids we'll take out a loan....
Please give us your best and we'll send them to War....
Don't worry yourselves 'bout what it's all for....
The emperor's leavin' he's taking his clothes....
he says "sorry my friends that's just how it goes"...
The king says the problems are not what they seem...
It's time to wake up from your American Dream....
Well, were gonna need each other before it's all through....
because the forces against us are not me and you.....
The Wizard of Oz on the Yellow Brick Road.....
says "don't worry yourselves, just do what your told....
We'll print some more money and buy some more food....
while we keep on tellin' you what you should do"....
I'm gettin' real tired.. heard this all before....
I'm startin' to worry 'bout what is in store....
and Reality's getting much harder to see...
I thought I got that from the man on T.V.
I can tell that the News isn't News anymore...
When the only news left is the Football Team Score....
These words fell out on my paper today .....
and you ask me.."so what...are you tryin' to say?".....
and when you ask me "ok what should we do?"....
We're gonna need each other before it's all through....

Randall Crow

Ralyn

Re: What is the most discouraging thing you find in the battle for Liberty?
« Reply #4 on: January 19, 2015, 03:55:40 PM »
The most discouraging thing I find is the lack of people that will actually do anything other than complain. Seems like most agree but don't want to do anything about it.

I remind myself that only a small percentage fought and won the Revolutionary War and talk with fellow patriot group leaders to help get me re-motivated to keep going.
