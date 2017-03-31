On this week’s all-star episode, we feature the inimitable Peter Cohen, long-time blogger and podcaster. Peter will discuss the latest developments on the security front and how reports of hacked iCloud accounts might impact Apple. You’ll also hear about a consumer’s “right to repair,” the subject of pending legislation in Nebraska, which would force such companies as Apple to sell parts and repair manuals to anyone who wants to buy them. Peter will also explain the ins and outs of the Apple File System (APFS), recently introduced in the iOS 10.1 update, and expected to arrive this fall as standard issue on the next macOS. If you’re wondering what this is all about, Peter will explain how Apple customers will benefit from a more reliable storage system and improved security.



You’ll also hear from ethical hacker Dr. Timothy Summers, President of Summers & Company, a cyber strategy and organizational design consulting firm, who will talk about the recent public disclosure of CIA “trade craft,” the methods they use to recover data from tech gear, which was posted on Wikileaks. Does this development put your personal data at risk? Dr. Summers will also describe ongoing risks of data disclosure in light of the claim of hacked iCloud accounts, and the possible security dangers in all those fancy “Internet of Things” devices. What steps should you take to keep yourself safe from Internet intruders, should you just keep your old appliances? Or just expect that your online behavior will be watched, and learn to live with it?