In the early days of the UFO field, such characters as George Adamski, Daniel W. Fry, Truman Bethurum, George Van Tassel and others gained some measure of fame — or infamy — when they claimed to be in regular contact with beings from other planets. UFO researcher and amateur paleontologist Ray Stanford, and his twin brother Rex, were there to observe these people in action; the good, the bad, and the ugly. Ray will tell you how Adamski and Fry faked their UFO photos and movies to help spread their wacky tales of ET contact. You’ll learn, also, about a possible case of genuine contact with someone from “out there.” As he tells us, there’s “a lot to share.”