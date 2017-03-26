« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Paracast — March 26, 2017  (Read 29 times)

Gene Steinberg

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 226
  • Karma: +2/-0
    • The Paracast — The Gold Standard of Paranormal Radio
The Paracast — March 26, 2017
« on: March 24, 2017, 08:25:12 PM »
Gene and Chris present yet another subject we haven’t explored with John L. Steadman, author of “H.P. Lovecraft & the Black Magical Tradition,” which explores “the real black magickal organizations that use Lovecraft’s fictional constructs as a basis for their magickal workings; I argue that such constructs can be used in this manner and that the Lovecraftian entities are just as ontologically ‘real’ as traditional gods, goddesses and demons.” John L. Steadman is a scholar of H. P. Lovecraft and western occultism and has been a magickal practitioner for more than thirty years. He is currently a college English professor at Olivet College in Michigan. And, yes, he has had paranormal encounters over the years.


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast