Dr. Robert Davis, author of “The UFO Phenomenon: Should I Believe?” returns to The Paracast withan update from the Dr. Edgar Mitchell Foundation for Research into Extraterrestrial Encounters (FREE),” where over 4,000 experiencers have responded to a questionnaire about their encounters. You’ll also hear from Dr. Maree Batchelor, a psychic healer. According to Dr. Davis, “Maree was able to facilitate a life changing transformative awakening in me through a channeling session. Others who I referred to her have had similar positive psycho-spiritual outcomes (i.e., kundalini awakening, ascension, etc.). During this episode, Dr. Batchelor will be asked to demonstrate her healing abilities on Gene.