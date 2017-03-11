We feature outspoken columnist and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy.” Kirk discusses his recent purchase of an 8TB backup drive to accommodate his large music library. After a brief discussion of the recent Wikipedia leaks of alleged CIA efforts to hack tech gear, including smartphones and cars, Kirk makes yet another criticism of what he regards as the failure of Apple to address the needs of professional users. He explains his ongoing skepticism about Apple CEO Tim Cook’s promises this customer base. The discussion moves to Apple’s opposition to the right-to-repair bill being debated in Nebraska, which would require that parts and repair manuals be made available to non-authorized dealers.



You’ll also hear from commentator Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer. Bryan is also outspoken about his concerns about Apple’s commitment to the needs of professional users, that the Mac Pro was first launched in mid-2013 and has yet to be updated, yet sells for the same price. He remarks about the fact that Apple only released a small number of new products for 2016, and wonders what might come in 2017. He goes on about his skepticism of Cook’s reassurances about Apple’s commitment to pro users. There’s also a spirited debate about Apples opposition to a right-to-repair bill, and whether the company should be forced to sell parts and manuals to third-party unauthorized repair shops. Gene maintains that customers should have the right to repair their gear where they want without risking the loss of Apple’s new product warranty.