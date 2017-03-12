With her new book, “Surviving Death: A Journalist Investigates Evidence for an Afterlife,” journalist Leslie Kean takes her interest in the paranormal to a totally new direction. Here’s what Leslie says about what spurred her new quest: “While exploring the evidence for an afterlife, I witnessed some unbelievable things that are not supposed to be possible in our material world. Yet they were unavoidably and undeniably real. Despite my initial doubt, I came to realize that there are still aspects of Nature which are neither understood or accepted, even though their reality has profound implications for understanding the true breadth of the human psyche and its possible continuity after death.” Before writing about UFOs and the afterlife, Leslie worked as a freelance writer and radio producer for a number of major media outlets. Erica Lukes is guest co-host.